Steve Stevens tells the stories behind Billy Idol's Rebel Yell

On this episode of Professor of Rock, Adam Reader talks to guitarist Steve Stevens about the backstory of how Billy Idol's massive 80s anthem, "Rebel Yell," came about. There are some great reveals in here, like how the title to the song came to Billy at Ron Wood's birthday party where Rebel Yell whiskey was being served. And how Stevens combined his love for toy robots and ray guns with rock guitar by playing the sound of a raygun over his pick-ups to create some of the guitar sound. We also learn more about Stevens' diverse influences, from Chuck Berry to Leo Kottke to Yes' Steve Howe.

Image: YouTube