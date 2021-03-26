The Sbox Ghost radio frequency sweep scanner for paranormal research

Researching any paranormals? You may want this sweep scanner.
Some of the reviews are skeptical, but there are also folks who have apparently found the SBox to have done something other than flip channels.
The SBox Ghost Scanner via Amazon
Researching any paranormals? You may want this sweep scanner.
Some of the reviews are skeptical, but there are also folks who have apparently found the SBox to have done something other than flip channels.
The SBox Ghost Scanner via Amazon
Here is a worthy follow-up to my posting on Monday about the enduring legacy of The Firesign Theatre. It was wonderful to find other Firesign fans in the comments. If you are not yet familiar with the Joycean comedic stylings of this unique comedy group, "Nick Danger" is a great place to start. This 28-minute… READ THE REST
For decades, the typical American citizen kept their votes to themselves. Don't ask, don't tell. As an elder member of the Howard Stern Show, those bygone days must be the kind Ronnie "the limo driver" Mund, 70, must pine for. Younger, progressive writers for the satellite morning radio comedy show have jeopardized the very friendship… READ THE REST
Blogger Dave Strickson has been keeping an up-to-date list of all of the BBC 1 Peel Sessions that are currently available online. There is nearly a thousand sessions of music to date. Some of the artists include David Bowie and The Spiders from Mars, Roxy Music, Joy Division, New Order, The Cure, Siouxsie & The… READ THE REST
There are power needs, and then there are real power needs. Everyone needs some emergency power when their smartphone or tablet starts getting low. For a quick burst of power, there is any number of cute, breezy little chargers that can plug right in and start getting your battery indicator back into the green. But… READ THE REST
Every business leader knows their company needs to be responsive and adaptive to change, especially in its technology needs. But the real question is, what exactly are the technology needs of your company or brand? That answer changes from business to business, making it tough for many leaders to know exactly what they need to… READ THE REST
Augmented reality has been with us for a while, but beyond helping us chase Pokemon through public parks and office buildings, the true power of AR as a brilliant new marketing tool is only now beginning to be fully explored. Home Depot can show you what a particular paint color will look like on your… READ THE REST