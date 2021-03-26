Watch the epic silent film The Ten Commandments (1923) with a new score by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips), and Scott Amendola

In celebration of Passover beginning Saturday night, I suggest watching The Ten Commandments, Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 epic silent film version of the biblical Exodus story, with a fantastically expansive and psychedelic new score by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips), and Scott Amendola. The project was produced by my dear pal and music impresario David Katznelson and the Jewish arts and culture nonprofit Reboot.
As you may recall, just a few years ago archaeologists excavated the "Lost City of DeMille," the Egyptian set for the film buried for almost 100 years in the sand dunes of Santa Barbara County, California.
