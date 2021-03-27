Check out 15 IT, security, and engineering training packages on sale for an extra 50% off

According to The New York Times, Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that there are currently 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs that are unfilled around the world. Meanwhile, the average annual salary for an upper-level IT, security, or engineering position is floating in the $250,000 range.

Companies are desperate for knowledgable, trained tech professionals — and if you're good, many will pay you top dollar for your efforts. If you need help getting there, here are 15 premium tech training education packages, all available for 50 percent off the sales price when you enter code LEARNIT at checkout.

Across 10 courses with nearly 100 hours of training, top instructors guide students to a career as a white hat hacker, defending vulnerable systems from cyber attacks. Courses include closer looks at Python, penetration testing, CompTIA certification, and the motherlode: a four-part complete Cyber Security course package that covers everything.

There may be no tech discipline in higher demand than data analytics and machine learning, so this 10-course, nearly 70-hour package goes deep. With training starting at the ground floor for first-timers, students get a handle on what big data is, some of the most useful analytics tools like Tensorflow, Keras, Apache, and more, as well as everything they need to start teaching computers to start thinking and reacting on their own.

For those looking to get working in the cybersecurity field, this six-pack of training serves it up. Students get up close and personal on IT technology, hackers, malware, and other digital threats looming over all system admins today. Plus, users can earn six industry-standard cybersecurity certifications to help get their job hunt progressing immediately.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the king of cloud services these days, so this 25-hour training package can help you understand all you need to know for creating, managing, and growing a cloud-based network using the platform and tools of the industry leader. Starting with the basics, this course is designed to allow students to progress at their own pace to make sure all the important learning sets in.

If you're going to learn AWS, you'd better get up to speed on their no. 1 competitor as well. This 5-pack of Microsoft-approved training goes deep into the heart of Microsoft Azure and all its abilities, helping students prepare to take and ace some of the most critical Azure certification exams around.

Cloud migration continues pushing organizations to new frontiers — and those who can lead the way are in heavy demand. Across nine courses, you'll learn all there is to know about how to build, manage, protect and grow a company's entire digital operations from a decentralized home in the cloud. Plus, there's a three-course mini-collection dedicated to machine learning as well.

Math essentials are at the absolute core of data analysis and computer science, so this 10-course, 96-hour collection can get you feeling secure on all the numbers behind the tech. Precalculus, calculus, number theory, and beyond can serve as the platform for programming-centric discrete math as well as the figures behind artificial intelligence.

Super-sized is right. 18 courses worth, to be exact. With more than 1,600 lessons, top instructors introduce students to all matters of ethical hacking, covering the training to go from the ground floor of security testing and ethical hacking to developing the skills to both infiltrate and ultimately protect computer systems anywhere.

With few certifications in all of IT as valuable as CompTIA certification, this expert-led bundle of 16 courses covers over 460 hours of material that can help anyone get certified with networking, security, cloud operations, and more. This is where the truly dedicated plant their flag and make themselves a highly sought-after commodity on the IT job market.

From cloud engineering and giant realms of tech science, this training gets right down to workbench level. This collection features 13 courses of practical experience using PIC microcontrollers, a central DIY electronic building block, to actually build usable, working robotics.

Electrical engineering is one of the highest-paying jobs in America. If you want to know about electrical systems, circuits, machinery, power generation, and more, this 13-course mega-bundle of training offers all the insight needed to propel yourself into that new career.

Over 15 courses, this giant learning bundle can help even complete novice builders get comfortable with electronics and basic computing to service incredibly cool builds. For those looking to get more familiar with the Raspberry Pi, Python coding, ROS2 and more, you'd be hard pressed to find a more comprehensive training package.

It's never been more vital for a company to have a knowledgeable, experienced network admin overseeing all their tech. And this five-course collection digs into all the most important aspects of how Cisco hardware and software protocols work together to get a network function fast, safe, and secure. Students will even end up prepared to pass some of Cisco's most critical certification exams.

Why study one when you can study all? With 22 courses and more than 240 hours of training, this massive collection can make you the well-rounded multipurpose threat companies need. You'll be ready to run a network on the AWS platform, use Cisco components to have everyone working together, and be armed with several CompTIA certifications to prove your mastery.

Or you can take a swing at this cross-disciplinary training. Here, these nine courses cover it all as well, from AWS and Azure to Cisco networking fundamentals. And the CompTIA Security+ training will have you ready to secure and defend it all.

Prices subject to change.