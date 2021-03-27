Ah, Puberty Love.
How to stop an attack of killer tomatoes
- funniest film ever made
- Nation in chaos
- nostalgia
Which 'Sergio Valente' jingle was your favorite?
UH, oh! Sergio! I remember an ad for Sergio Valente 'Action Slacks' but can't find it. READ THE REST
This 'Toys R Us' commercial is a nostalgic wonder
I never really enjoyed 'Toys R Us' as a toy store, however, I know all the words to this jingle. Rob, however, shares that today's Toys R Us is not as congenial. READ THE REST
Madge is a creepy soap pusher
From the days of driving without a seatbelt, while your kids roam freely in the back of your station wagon comes Madge, an early televised Karen. Shaming your customers is always the way to go! READ THE REST
