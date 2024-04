Reading Rainbow was so awesome; the themesong brings a tear to my eye. Of course, the legendary Run DMC were guests.

Run DMC is my go-to feel-good music. They are superstars whose talent and energy led hip-hop to Gold and then Multi-Platinum record sales. Of course, they appeared to rock out a kid's TV show on reading.

Looks like we posted this back in 2007! It's still just as awesome.