These CBD sprays could give you sharper focus during the day and better sleep at night

Who doesn't want to live their best life? We do. You do. We all do. And in recent years, CBD has quickly become a veritable wonder treatment for knocking out everything from physical joint pain and illness relief to alleviating anxiety, regulating stress, improving mental acuity, and promoting better sleep, among other noted benefits.

CBD sprays have become one of the more popular delivery systems for an occasional CBD boost during the course of your day. That led manufacturer Rejuvia to make a pair of organic, THC-free CBD sprays to help even carry you through your busy waking life, promote absolute wellness, and even improve your sleep.

During the day, users can enjoy Glowing Lucidity, a mint-flavored CBD focus spray that can eliminate the need for that late-afternoon cup of coffee. With just a handful of sprays under the tongue, this organic cinnamon and peppermint oil concoction mixed with 240mg of organic, broad-spectrum hemp extract can bring some much-needed mental balance and clarity while offering energy, vigor, and increased focus.

While that's a great natural pick-me-up for powering through a busy day, that option won't work as well when it's time to snooze. Instead, there's also Midnight Breeze, a sleep spray that combines CBD, melatonin, and organic sleep botanicals.

Blending the calming benefits of broad-spectrum, organic CBD with their own mix of sleep-inducing St. John's Wort extract, Valerian root for physical restoration, and Gingko Biloba for inflammation and circulation, this concoction requires just a few sprays under the tongue 15 minutes before bedtime to enjoy a fully restful sleep.

Extracted from organically grown hemp plants and manufactured in clean, safe cGMP-compliant facilities, both sprays were created using Rejuvia's own nano-emulsification technology to double the spray's absorption rates to help users feel the calming, relaxing effects of CBD both day and night. Each spray is good for about 240 sprays, with should be enough to last for about a month.

Right now, both Rejuvia CBD Sprays are on sale for just $29.99, over $10 off their regular price. Or, you can grab both and save an additional $10 off buying them separately, now just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.