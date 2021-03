Garrett Dash Nelson created a website at Glitch that lets you strand the Ever Given on the waterway of your choice: Ever Given Ever Ywhere. I decided that Greenwich needed a new bridge, the ship having somehow muscled past the Thames Barrier.

Why should the Suez Canal have all the fun? From the comfort of home you can get the Ever Given stuck wherever you want it. Drag and zoom the map to move this big old boat somewhere else. Click the rotate button to get it wedged perfectly.