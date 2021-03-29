This charging stand eliminates cable clutter and charges up to 3 devices at once

It's the kind of chaos that would have Steve Jobs spinning in his grave. After decades of crafting computers and other devices around their decidedly sleek, modern aesthetic, how are all of your Apple products recharged now? Through a whole gaggle of twisty white cables, adapter boxes, and assorted tech mishmash that can turn your desk into a heaping mess of albino spaghetti.

It's not a good look.

Whether you're an Apple-head, an Android devotee, or a tech agnostic with a smattering of devices from everyone, the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand offers a clean, streamlined method to keep your gadgets charged without turning your workspace into an unattractive tech dump.

Unlike other stands that only serve your phone or your smartwatch, this high-quality stand from Aduro seeks to be all things to all charging devices. The main branch of this charging tree firmly grips your phone for charging. You can even position it in either portrait or landscape mode so you can watch video, scrolling the web, text, or handle any other business while charging.

Meanwhile, that leaves two side branches ready to deliver power to other charge-hungry devices including a smartwatch or wireless headphones. This configuration allows users to hook up and charge up to three devices all at once, each wrapped in an enlarged anti-scratch rubber cushion to prevent devices from slipping or scratching.

While this sort of traffic jam is usually a recipe for cable chaos, the Trio handles that problem deftly with a built-in cable organizer. All those connectors are safely bundled behind the stand discreetly, so you'll never see that ugly mass of cords and other assorted charging junk. Speaking of your space, the Trio also comes in a variety of colors to best match your specific area, coming in basic black or silver as well as flashier gold and rose gold versions.

Right now, you can save two-thirds off the price of the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand as part of this offer. It's $40 off its usual $59 price, now only $19.99.

Prices subject to change.