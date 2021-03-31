George Jetson hates anime in this Japanese Cartoon Network promo from the 1990s

Here are a few funny promo spots Japan for Cartoon Network, created by a Japanese studio in the 1990s. In one of them, Droopy Dog is trying to cross a busy street but is frustrated by a broken walk signal button. So he presses a secret hidden button that sends a signal to a network of satellites that drop giant anvils on all the cars, killing the occupants instantly.

In another video, George Jetson is in a traditional ramen shop when he starts watching the wall-mounted television set. A Reddit commenter a r/ObscureMedia describes what happens next, "I like George Jetson seeing anime on the TV and being like 'oh man, fuck this. Gimme some Flintstones.'"