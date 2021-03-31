Want to understand Git and GitHub? This $25 training will get you up to speed

You may have heard of Git or GitHub, but had no idea what it is or what it does. Unless you're a coder, there's probably no reason you'd ever cross paths with this resourceful programming tool. For the uninitiated, Git is a software known as a version control system, which keeps track of each and every source code change made to a large application or document.

With Git, you can always hop backward to an early step in your build if you make a mistake or try something crazy that doesn't pan out. Meanwhile, GitHub is essentially Git's home on the web, a networking center where Git users talk Git, share code, and generally get better with this integral tool.

And make no mistake — if you're a programmer or dream of being a web creator, you should know Git. With the training in The Complete Git and GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle, users can get that experience firsthand. This three-course package is built for the first-time Git user, walking newbies through the basics of Git terminology and execution, all the way up to some of the most advanced functions.

Git Essentials: The Step-by-Step Guide to Git and GitHub Mastery is where it all begins; this course is centered around all the most important aspects of Git and GitHub. Once users get a handle on the everyday commands, they will be introduced to a daily workflow employed by most developers with Git at its center. They'll also get familiar with using GitHub resources, including pushing files to the site so others can offer their insight into their work and what might help them improve.

Git and GitHub for Beginners: Practical Bootcamp is where users start getting their hands dirty, working on sample projects to improve their command of efficient code management and practical experience in how to use a version control system like Git the right way.

Finally, Git and GitHub Version Control and Collaboration wraps up the training, exploring steps for fixing things you broke in the coding process as well as how an entire team of coders can work together effectively without stepping on each other's toes and making a mess of a collaborative programming project.

The training in The Complete Git and GitHub for Beginners Bootcamp Bundle is usually $600, but right now, it's available at over 90 percent off its regular price, or just $24.99.

Prices subject to change.