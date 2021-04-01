10 deals on air conditioners and cooling devices to consider before things heat up

Just a month removed from one of the most devastating winter storms in U.S. history, this is an almost crazy notion, but we'll ask the question anyway:

Are you ready for summer?

Yeah, we know. But seriously, the summer heat is going to descend before you know it. And if you've been meaning to pick up something to help circulate some air or cool down areas of your home or workspace, then you really better make a decision quick.

Thankfully, we've got your back. Here are 10 air conditioners, fans, room coolers and other assorted equipment all determined to battle the summer (and even spring) sauna at all costs. And considering everything is up to 49 percent off, it won't even cut into your newly-minted summer travel budget either.

Once you crank up this 2019 Red Dot Design Award winner, you'll feel its cooling powers in full effect within 10 minutes, dropping the air temperature down to 59 degrees. The EvaChill runs for up to nine hours on a tank of water, so you can also sleep comfortably for the entire night.

The AirChill cools and humidifies the air for serious comfort during hot summer months. While the whole unit is less than 7 inches across, the AirChill is twice as powerful as its closest competitors, drawing hot air in, then running it through the evaporative process before the high-speed fan blades push the now cooled air back into your environment.

This AC unit essentially lets you create your own portable microclimate. Just pour water in the tank, plug it in, and this 3-in-1 device cools, humidifies, and cleans the dust particles from the air for the coolest, and healthiest environment possible. If you're in a hot, dry climate, this machine is a godsend.

This personal, portable air conditioner is a must-have. It's whisper-quiet, has a natural air supply, and with its adjustable third gear, this multi-functional air conditioner, humidifier, and purifier will shock you with its results.

Sensibo Air isn't just a smart AC controller, it's an indoor climate ecosystem. Attach it to any old dumb AC or heat pump and it's instantly got a mind of its own, capable of click on to start cooling when climate sensors hit preset levels. It can even activate when the smart motion sensors register activity in the room.

This cooling fan cools the temperature of personal space by 3 to 5 degrees with normal temperature water or 5 to 7 degrees with cold water. The three wind speeds create a personal cooling zone as negative-ions work to help clean the air released by the fan. And it doesn't hurt that its low-energy consumption makes it super cost-effective.

Engineered to smarten up all those ductless cooling systems, the Breez Eco works with any cooling unit with an IR-based remote control, allowing users full Wi-Fi-enabled control. With the app, you control everything, from setting the temperature or humidity-based triggers, geofencing so control is determined by location, or get usage stats with insight about how and when your unit is running.

Unlike a traditional fan or air conditioner, an evaporative cooler offers better cooling with higher wind volume and a lower temperature. This air cooler and humidifier has included Ice Crystals, which are left in the water tank for super cool breezes through its automatic swing louvres.

Using an innovative honeycomb cooling pad, this fan distributes cool air through the honeycomb while the dust filter cleanses the air. Versatile, lightweight, and economical, the built-in anion generator also allows it to be used as an air purifier. It's even on caster wheels so you can roll it easily from room to room.

Or you can go great guns with this wildly powerful unit. It can cool rooms up to 400 sq. ft. and has two-way up and down air deflection to circulate air evenly so you never have hot spots. Plus, the remote control makes it easy to cycle through setting the perfect temperature, fan speed, or making timer adjustments from anywhere in the room.

