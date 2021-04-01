A lifetime of Babbel Language Learning is on sale for 60% off

If you dream of becoming a polyglot, or if you simply want to learn a new language, then you're in for a rare surprise. Babbel Language Learning, the world's no. 1 language-learning resource, is on sale for $199, its lowest price of the year.

Being no. 1 isn't just about riding on your laurels. Babbel remains the top language system in the world with over 10 million users and a sterling 4.5 out of 5-star rating from almost 820,000 customers in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

That's probably because Babbel takes a pragmatic, science-based approach to teach anyone a foreign language. You pick one of Babbel's 14 core languages, then Babbel's super-intuitive app swings open its doors to reveal more than 10,000 hours of high-quality language training resources created in consultation with over 100 language experts.

From perennial favorites like Spanish and French to less studied choices like Russian or Swedish, Babbel serves up training sectioned into quick and simple 10 to 15 minute lessons that fit easily into any hole in your schedule.

Babbel doesn't waste loads of time on vocab lists and verb conjugation. Its goal is to get you talking in your new language about the topics you're most likely to be talking about, everyday conversation topics like shopping, work, travel, family, and more.

The app quickly ushers students into actual conversation situations with actual native speakers, with Babbel's proprietary speech recognition software listening intently to your every word and pronunciation. Armed with that intelligence, Babbel tailors the training to what a particular learner needs most, shoring up your weakest areas so the productive learning continues fluidly.

Babbel claims they can have you talking confidently in your new language in 30 days — and with the current offer, you can put that theory to the test at the lowest possible price. Regularly $499, you can grab a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning right now, including access to all 14 of their language training staples, for only $199, or 60 percent off. Want to learn a new language with a friend? You can grab a 2-pack for $358, or $179 each.

