You've likely heard about the DOJ investigation into congressman Matt Gaetz and an alleged relationship with a minor.
On last night's Rachel Maddow, she runs down the very bizarre story of how Gaetz's name surfaced during an investigations into a Florida tax collector who appeared to be checking off all of the corruption boxes while in office, including his own sex trafficking of minors charges. This is one you have to see to believe. Only the best people.
The bizarre backstory of what led to the Matt Gaetz sex trafficking investigation
