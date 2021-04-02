CNN: Gaetz showed nudes to other lawmakers

Matt Gaetz, the lopfaced Florida Republican under DOJ investigation over underage sex allegations, showed nude photos of women to other lawmakers—a claim CNN attributes to anonymous sources.

Gaetz allegedly showed off to other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, the sources told CNN, including while on the House floor. The sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source. "It was a point of pride," one of the sources said of Gaetz. There's no indication these pictures are connected to the DOJ investigation.

At this point it seems editorially shaky to assume they were women.