I kinda feel like this is updated for the pandemic.
Leo Moracchioli covers 'California Love'
Listen to 60 songs from 1999 mixed into 3.5 minutes
As The Hood Internet, Chicago producers Aaron Brink (ABX) and Steve Reidell (STV SLV) have been cranking out compelling mash-ups since 2007. Above is their latest release, 60 songs from 1999 mixed into a single 3.5 minute track featuring: 702, Aimee Mann, Alice Deejay, American Football, Aphex Twin, B.G., Backstreet Boys, Basement Jaxx, Beck, Blink 182,… READ THE REST
The Beatles' 'Blackbird' sung in the indigenous Mi'kmaq tongue
Via WBUR: A high school student from Nova Scotia, Canada, [16-year-old Emma] Stevens had the help of Katani Julian, who works in language revitalization. It's part of a combined effort to spread awareness of Indigenous language and culture. "My language is very different from other ones," Stevens says. "There's a lot of syllables in ours.… READ THE REST
The end of Mills College and its massively influential experimental music scene?
Oakland, California's Mills College, a small liberal arts women's college with an all-gender grad program, announced that it will close its doors in the next few years due to financial challenges. This marks the end of this institution of higher learning but also the silencing of an incredibly-influential experimental music scene that really defined the… READ THE REST
