Rep. Gosar's brothers and sister accuse him of leading the insurrection in new Fox ad

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) stars in a new Fox ad that makes the case that he was the "architect" of the January 6th Capitol insurrection. "There is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than Congressman Paul Gosar," says Gosar's sister, Jennifer, who created the spot along with Gosar's two brothers, Tim and David. "And he should be held accountable for all the lies he told," the siblings continue, "that led to the attack on the Capitol on January 6th."

They then outline the build-up to the Capitol attack that "Paul was right in the middle of," who had led rallies "saying things like, 'We're going to fight to the bitter end,'" and "This is our Alamo." They explain how Gosar was "one of the first people to tell the Big Lie about Dominion voting machines, and he tried to sell that lie every chance he could."

They ask that "everyone that was a part of the insurrection needs to be held accountable, and absolutely the organizers even more so." That means not just the "rabble" but the "ringleaders" as well. And if Gosar "is found guilty, he should go to jail."

The ad will air on Fox News next week.

