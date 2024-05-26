Doodletown is a ghost town near NYC

Doodletown is the name of a little-known ghost town near NYC.

See filmmaker Alexander Trowbridge explore this fascinating abandoned town and learn about its history. Doodletown is located in Stony Point, Rockland County, New York and was bought by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission in the 60s after many people began moving away.

Now, Doodletown is a popular spot for nature lovers, hikers, birdlovers, and historians to visit.

There is something sad yet beautiful about Doodletown, with its empty houses and overgrown, lush, forests. Next time I visit NYC, I'm definitely going to check it out. It has a wikipedia article.

Previously:

• Two takes on Titusville FL, a space shuttle ghost town

• An AMA with a guy who bought a California Ghost Town

• Rustbelt ghost-towns: Ruins of Gary, Indiana

• Consult this map of ghost towns before you embark on your next road trip

• The near ghost towns of South Monterey County