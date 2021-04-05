Get PlayStation Plus for a year and a VPN Unlimited subscription for under $50

For zombie fans, gamers, or preferably both, April is shaping up to be a pretty big month. Last week, PlayStation Plus unveiled their slate of free games for their customers for the month of April, a list highlighted by a pair of popular zombie games guaranteed to keep players on high alert throughout the entire month.

From the harrowing zombie apocalypse happening in the Pacific Northwest in the open-world hit Days Gone to the harrowing zombie apocalypse of an alternate timeline's World War II in Zombie Army 4: Dead War, it's gonna be a rough month of zombie killing for PlayStation Plus players.

Of course, that's pretty much standard procedure on PlayStation Plus, where they offer fans three completely free games every month, just as part of their subscription perks. Right now, shoppers can not only take advantage of all those perks but also enjoy supreme online protection at the same time with this VPN Unlimited and PlayStation Plus Bundle on sale now.

It all starts with access to PlayStation Plus, the unquestioned home for true PlayStation fans on the web.

Whether you've got a PS5, a PS4, or any of a host of other PlayStation devices, a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus is how to take full advantage of that platform.

In addition to access to scores of the hottest new games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, users get their three completely free games each month, as well as exclusive discounts and even a free 100GB of cloud storage. And with Playstation Plus, users can always play those games in online multiplayer mode, going head to head with any of the other 40 million Playstation Plus members.

But anytime you're online, you're also vulnerable to the evils and security dangers found there, even if you're only in a closed environment like the Plus network. With that in mind, this bundle also includes a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited coverage.

With VPN Unlimited, users can go anywhere on the web with total anonymity, their IP address hidden from any and all forces looking to snoop or worse into their sensitive information. Connecting to the web through their 500-plus service network also gets users around geoblocking restrictions so they can watch popular streaming content on services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more from anywhere at any time.

This dynamic duo would usually come with a $259 price tag, but right now, the VPN Unlimited and PlayStation Plus Bundle is 80 percent off, down to just $49.98.

Prices subject to change.