Red Skull, thin skin: guru Jordan Peterson is angry that latest villain incarnation talks like him

Marvel's beloved supervillain, Red Skull, is posed as a comically reactionary lifestyle guru in his latest comic-book incarnation, authored by Te Nahesi Coates. Jordan Petersen, the comically reactionary lifestyle guru, regards it as a parody of him specifically, and is mad about it online.

"It's pretty funny that Jordan Peterson is complaining that the Nazi Supervillain Red Skull sounds like him," wrote Lily Simpson on Twitter.

Though Peterson presents himself as a free-speech absolutist, especially when it comes to the right to offend people, he is quite thin-skinned (as today's tweets confirm) and no stranger to litigation when it is he who is offended.