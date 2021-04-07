Ditch the daily car commute with the Black Rover electric skateboard, now 19% off

Cars have been a symbol of freedom for a century. Once you earn a license as a teenager, you've got the means to get out of the house on your own. Later, the freedom of the open road is intoxicating, offering the temptation of limitless adventure if you just hop behind the wheel, turn the key, hit the gas, and go. Just like Springsteen, you feel born to run.

Cars don't hold that same kind of freedom anymore. Between traffic congestion, car loans, gas prices, and more, many are ditching the illusion of freedom for the real freedom of a car-free life. And if you're a skateboarder, who says that same freedom and exhilaration can't come on the back of a board?

If you're ready to take the plunge, ditch the commute, and feel everything around you, the Faboard Black Rover Dual Belt All-Terrain Electric Skateboard could be your answer.

Unlike that board you used to power through ollies, kickflips, and powerslides, the Black Rover is a legitimate vehicle. Made from solid, durable 8-ply Canadian maple, the Black Rover is built for life on the streets with replaceable 110mm rubber airless wheels suited for both road and off-road travel.

Also unlike that board of old, all it takes is a little push-off and the Black Rover's beefy electronic engine does the rest. Connected via Bluetooth to a handy palm-sized remote, you can execute tight turns, accelerate, or pull to a pinpoint stop. The twin 1,000-watt motors that run the Black Rover are no joke, capable of pushing you up to 24.8 miles per hour for up to 17 miles.

It's all powered by an LG lithium battery cell, which also supplies enough power to push the Black Rover up inclines of up to 20 degrees for those traveling through hilly terrain. The battery even recharges in just three hours, making it convenient to charge up at your destination, then head home with a fully replenished battery.

The Faboard Black Rover Dual Belt All-Terrain Electric Skateboard is a smart, economical, and environmentally friendly way to keep the car in the garage. It's usually available for $749, but you can save almost 20 percent and get the Black Rover for just $599.95.

Prices subject to change.