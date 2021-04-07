Super-Fun-Pak Comix, feat. Uncle Cap'n's Nifty NFT, and more!

MEMBERSHIPS are now open for Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, and lots of other stuff. JOIN THE INNER HIVE TODAY.

YOU can also sign up for the new free Tom the Dancing Bug Newsletter.

AND YOU can buy the two new Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader! Information here.

"God bless Tom the Dancing Bug! Funny, succinct, and highly original, Ruben Bolling is able to make sense from the chaos and tragedy of America's political nightmares and make you laugh while doing it. An increasingly rare and more difficult feat these extra bleak days. This is worth your time and money. Do it!"

-David Cross

And to buy the Uncle Cap'n NFT, go to bit.ly/UncleCapnNFT !!

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.

