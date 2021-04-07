The DeskStand delivers an adjustable standing desk experience without a new desk

Now that the global pandemic is subsiding and the world is slowly reopening, it's probably about time to talk about that subject you've been avoiding until now

It's time to talk about the Quarantine 15. You know. Those 15 or so pounds that you packed on while you spent a year huddled up at home. There's no shame in it. Most of us were right there with you. But the fact remains that now that things are inching back to normal, it's time to put your health back front and center.

Every little bit of exercise and improved health helps, so maybe it's worth considering a standing desk set-up. Standing at a desk rather than sitting for just an extra 3 hours a day during your 5 day work week burns an added 630 calories per week or 32,760 calories per year. Plus, standing can lower blood sugar levels, your risk of heart disease, and significantly reduce back pain.

With all that in mind, the Original DeskStand Adjustable Standing Desk is an easy way to score all the benefits of standing desk life without investing a fortune in a brand new adjustable desk.

The DeskStand doesn't replace your standard desk. It just sits right on top of it. And unlike complicated set-ups involving motors and electronics, the DeskStand is almost shockingly simple. It's really just four pieces of wood. With the 10-slot ladder unit, you can adjust the height of two levels crafted for your laptop and a monitor to help correct posture, strengthen back muscles, and generally help make sure you stay up, active, and moving throughout your day.

Crafted from 18mm Baltic birch plywood, these super-sturdy shelves are engineered to hold up to 35 lbs. of equipment. DeskStand has also thought about the things you might not normally think about, like including holes for laptop ventilation and cooling as well as a built-in cable manager to ensure your configuration doesn't devolve into a giant mess of cables and connectors.

The Original DeskStand Adjustable Standing Desk has a top-shelf designed for a single screen or a laptop up to 17 inches. Right now, it's $30 off the regular price at just $199.95. Or if you're a multitasker, the Jumbo DeskStand Adjustable Standing Desk has a top shelf for holding two 21.5-inch screens or laptops. That version is currently available at a $20 savings for only $229.95.

Prices subject to change.