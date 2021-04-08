Celebrity dog trainers blame Major Biden's biting on workplace tension

President Joe Biden's rescue German Shepherd has been a bit bite-y since taking office. Many folks who co-habitate with a dog know the horrible feeling when a dog you otherwise trust and love does something horribly off.

Politico interviewed a panel of celebrity dog trainers about Major's situation:

Cohen: To blame the dog is not fair. No dog should bite — of course — but we have to understand: They're not fur babies. They're apex predators. And we have to respect them for that and understand they don't always speak to us in the language we understand.

Millan: What Major is saying is that he doesn't feel safe yet. And if he doesn't feel safe, he can't trust. And if he can't trust, he can't feel calm.

Krohn: Unfortunately, with that kind of behavior, it's almost always based out of fear and insecurities, and it runs rampant in the German shepherd breed, especially when it's not a well-bred dog. And you can't punish that out of a dog. And you can't treat that out of a dog. You have to change the mindset of the dog to where they feel comfortable and confident in their own skin and they trust the people around them.

Silverman: We use the word triggers in the dog training world, and triggers — that's what happens long before the dog will actually bite somebody. It could be sights, sounds, odors — and in this situation, it's probably sights, sounds and a lot of people.

Millan: They don't bite because they hate you. They don't bite because they're bored. There is an instability or instinctual thing that triggers them to do that.

Silverman: Within that White House, you've got a lot of people. And if you've got a lot of people there, that is probably what's getting the dog more reactive.

Millan: It's a place full of tension.