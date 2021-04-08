The Boox blur the lines between an e-reader and a tablet

Technology lines always blur over time. And no area is this more evident in recent years than in the morph between e-readers and tablets. E-readers used to just be used for curling up with an e-book and, well, reading. But with the advent of smaller components and more capabilities packed into a smaller space, e-readers have been branching out, emerging out of their lane and moving into areas that traditionally only a tablet could handle.

Boox is one of those e-reader brands that's erasing some of the standard boundaries between the traditional e-reader and the fully functional tablet. Right now, you can check out four models of Boox e-reader tablets now, each at up to $39.99 off their regular price as part of this current sale.

The Poke is the baby of the Boox family — but don't let its compact, ultra-thin, lightweight frame fool you. It's packing some serious horses right under the hood. Equipped with a 6-inch E-ink touch screen display, a high-performance octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space, the Poke can serve as a brilliant tablet as well as handling its e-reading duties. In addition to its Android operating system, the Poke is also sporting integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and a full browser for all your web-related needs.

The most portable device with an HD screen, the 7.8-inch screen is also an E Ink display, which, unlike traditional LCD screens, means the Nova 3 screen reflects ambient room light like the printed page. That saves your eyes the added strain imposed by a backlit LCD. It also has all the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a speedy CPU, as well as 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

If you're tired of tiny devices with itty-bitty displays, the 10.3-inch E Ink display screen on the Note Air is designed for reading large-format documents and, apparently, your dreams. The octa-core Qualcomm processor with 1.8GHz speed powers through quicker file downloads so you can work with documents like PDFs comfortably. It's also got a WACOM sensor so you can take notes both in a separate app or directly inside your text.

Here's the device that prompted Medium to say, "If you care about the paper-like writing experience and optimal performance, then Note3 is the best choice for you." The eye-friendly, 10.3-inch high-resolution, E-ink Mobius Carta screen has dual touch controls, a Moon Light 2 backlight to allow adjustable brightness for comfortable reading, even in the dark, a fingerprint scanner for increased security, and more. With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a lightning-fast processor, this won't feel like using any old e-reader you're used to.

Prices subject to change.