Look at the cool tools that roboticist / artist Ken Goldberg recommends

Ken Goldberg is my latest guest on the Cool Tool Podcast. Ken's an artist, inventor, and roboticist and we've been friends for many years. Ken is an artist, inventor, and roboticist. He is William S. Floyd Jr Distinguished Chair in Engineering at UC Berkeley and Chief Scientist at Ambidextrous Robotics. He is one of the most creative and interesting people I know and it was so fun to talk to him about the tools he uses around his house.

In this episode, he talks about a device-charging station made of bamboo. It nicely hides cables and chargers, and neatly stores and charges lots of devices. It looks like this:

I almost bought one, but I decided to make one with my Glowforge laser cutter. Until I do, I'll continue to use my cigar box:

Ken also talked about the Swing-A-Way Jar Opener. I thought the Jarkey was the best jar opener, but I ordered a Swing-A-Way after Ken talked about it, and I love it. It has so much leverage! And there's no way a Jarkey can unscrew an Elmer's glue cap, but the Swing-A-Way makes short work of it.

Take a look at everything else we talked about here in the show notes.