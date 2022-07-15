Kevin Kelly interviews author Charles Platt

In the latest episode of the Cool Tools podcast, Kevin Kelly interviews my old friend, Charles Platt author of Make: Electronics. He also has been publishing his fascinating autobiography in installments, called an Accidental Life (Vol. 1 | Vol. 2 | Vol. 3 | Vol. 4).

Charles Platt lives in the Arizona wilderness where he writes books about electronics and builds rapid cooling devices for the cryonics community.

TOOLS:

00:46 – basic Kitchen timer for use as a reminder to stand

02:53 – An AM radio

08:34 – A travel hairbrush

10:08 – Astell & Kern media player

6:39 – Make: Electronics, 3rd Edition

18:19 – An Accidental Life

