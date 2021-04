To celebrate the 55th anniversary of the recording of The Beatles' "Rain" (and its A-side, "Paperback Writer") on April 14 and 16, 1966, the YT channel, You Can't Unhear This, takes a look at the radical studio innovations of the track and asks if it's not the most perfect Beatles composition. It's certainly up there on my list, but as in all such things, YMMV.

Bonus track:

Image: Screengrab