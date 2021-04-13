Churro vendor video resurfaces, and Andrew Yang now regrets complaining about NYC's unlicensed street vendors

NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang recently tweeted his inclination to crack down on unlicensed street vendors. "You know what I hear over and over again – that NYC is not enforcing rules against unlicensed street vendors," he said. "I'm for increasing licenses but we should do more for the retailers who are paying rent and trying to survive."

You know what I hear over and over again – that NYC is not enforcing rules against unlicensed street vendors. I'm for increasing licenses but we should do more for the retailers who are paying rent and trying to survive. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2021

The people started posting this 2019 video of a crying churro vendor seeing her livelihood disappear as a swarm of NYPD cops confiscate her cart:

Tonight as I was leaving Broadway Junction, I saw three or four police officers (one of them was either a plainclothes cop or someone who worked at the station) gathered around a crying woman and her churro cart. Apparently, it's illegal to sell food inside train stations. 1/? pic.twitter.com/sgQVvSHUik — Sage Newman (@SageBNewman) November 9, 2019

Now Yang says he regrets his tweet.

From NYMag: