Steak-umm goes to war (again) with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Steak-umm, a company that makes thinly sliced frozen steaks, has been fond of hectoring Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter since 2018, when it first dragged the problematic astrophysicist by tweeting "who cares" to one of his math factoids:

who cares — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) November 2, 2018

Apparently Steak-umm still has a beef with deGrasse Tyson, because it just responded to one of his tweets with a "log off bro":

This time, some scientists and science communicators are siding with Steak-umm:

We can fly a drone on Mars!



Also, there's an epic Twitter beef between meat sheets & Neil deGrasse Tyson.



FWIW, I'm with the meat sheets @steak_umm 😂 https://t.co/LUWgxvnoJ0 — Logan Mitchell PhD 🇺🇸 (@loganemitchell) April 13, 2021

Here I am, a certified Science Communicator* throwing my support behind Frozen Meat Sheets over the reigning Today's Most Famous Science Communicator.



*According to my 1099-NEC https://t.co/bggycaj31d — Dr. Tori Delaine (@ToriDelaineFosh) April 13, 2021

When Steak-umm was prompted to comment on why it was going after the controversial scientist again, they gave two answers.

Ansswer 1: "science itself isn't 'true' it's a constantly refining process used to uncover truths based in material reality and that process is still full of misteaks. neil just posts ridiculous sound bites like this for clout and he has no respect for epistemology":

nope. science itself isn't "true" it's a constantly refining process used to uncover truths based in material reality and that process is still full of misteaks. neil just posts ridiculous sound bites like this for clout and he has no respect for epistemology — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Answer 2 was more succinct: "just sick of neil's games":

just sick of neil's games — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Your move, Dr. Tyson.

[Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Modified]