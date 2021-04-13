Steak-umm goes to war (again) with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Steak-umm, a company that makes thinly sliced frozen steaks, has been fond of hectoring Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter since 2018, when it first dragged the problematic astrophysicist by tweeting "who cares" to one of his math factoids:
Apparently Steak-umm still has a beef with deGrasse Tyson, because it just responded to one of his tweets with a "log off bro":
This time, some scientists and science communicators are siding with Steak-umm:
When Steak-umm was prompted to comment on why it was going after the controversial scientist again, they gave two answers.
Ansswer 1: "science itself isn't 'true' it's a constantly refining process used to uncover truths based in material reality and that process is still full of misteaks. neil just posts ridiculous sound bites like this for clout and he has no respect for epistemology":
Answer 2 was more succinct: "just sick of neil's games":
Your move, Dr. Tyson.
[Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Modified]