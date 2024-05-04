RFK Jr presents a strong case against RFK Jr

It is hard to believe that RFK Jr is taking this whole run-for-president thing seriously. Here he presents a strong case against himself.

RFK Jr. reads quotes from several news sources, all of them highly negative. Together, the negatives really make the case for not voting for RFK Jr. Does he think this is some sort of reverse Jedi mind trick?

i had to check – and i just did – and this is actually him pic.twitter.com/ItKFfJkJ3Q — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 4, 2024

Perhaps RFK Jr has been playing 5 Dimensional chess and this move is just beyond our understanding. I think it is a Bad Idea™.

Previously: RFK Jr declares Trump as `frightened` and `barely coherent`, Photographer spills tea on nightmare photo shoot with RFK Jr: `My experience was at the top of the worst I`ve had professionally`