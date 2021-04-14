Watch wonderful new footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono rehearsing "Give Peace a Chance"

Just a few days before John Lennon and Yoko Ono's historic Bed-In-for Peace in Montreal on May 31, 1969, the couple were chilling out in the Bahamas where this rehearsal was recorded. It's never been seen before. From YouTube:

Originally set for New York, the second Bed-In was relocated to the Bahamas after John & Yoko were denied entrance into the U.S. because of John's 1968 cannabis conviction. However, due to the layout of the hotel and the sweltering Bahamian heat, the couple flew to Toronto the following day and eventually settled in Montreal, chosen for its close proximity to New York and the American press, which they were hoping to use to get the attention of President Nixon.

The couple holed up in the hotel for a week where they gave unlimited access and endless interviews, in order that their extended honeymoon serve as a "commercial for peace." The event culminated with the recording of John's first solo single and the first to be credited to the Plastic Ono Band, "Give Peace A Chance."

Surrounded by fans, Hare Krishnas and having spent the week with a host of notable friends and celebrities like LSD advocate Timothy Leary, singer Petula Clark, disc jockey Murray The K, comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory and comedian Tommy Smothers, who accompanied on acoustic guitar, John and Yoko performed the song in bed, dressed in their pyjamas and helped provide the soundtrack to a revolution.