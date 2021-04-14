Given an otter a snack. It's just the right thing to do.
You otter share with your furry pals
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Food
- Otter chaos
- pets
- too cute to starve
It's not just you. Brussels Sprouts were gross in the 90s
I remember being grossed out by Brussels Sprouts as a kid. Because I was a kid, and there were reasons to be grossed out by every vegetable, probably because of some off-hand comment you overheard in a cartoon or something (How much damage did the Ninja Turtles really do to the anchovies industry?). I don't… READ THE REST
Smoked tri-tip is popular because it is hard to mess up
Smoked tri-tip is fast, easy and super flavorful. The short cook time provides a lightly smoked flavor that will even please BBQ haters. My grocery service listed a prime cut of unseasoned tri-tip for the same price as their Santa Maria-seasoned choice cut. The choice is fine and was a frequent meal when I was… READ THE REST
Enjoy a 3D-printed "steak analog" that "chews like sirloin" and "pulls like pork"
Barcelona-based Novameat used a 3D printer to extrude a mix of lab-grown animal and plant cells into the largest ever cut of "meat analog." Founder and CEO Giuseppe Scionti is no stranger to in vitro proteins: He was previously a Polytechnic University of Catalonia research professor focused on tissue engineering for biomedical applications. From IEEE… READ THE REST
The Patriot mask is 100% made in the USA — and right now, it's up to 60% off.
The Patriot mask is 100% made in the USA — and right now, it's up to 60% off. The world has changed. And while the ravages of a global pandemic may be slowly subsiding, some of the aftereffects promise to linger for years to come. Masks are now a part of our daily lives, with… READ THE REST
Adjust your bass and listening experience with the Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones
Maybe you're just like Meghan Trainor. Maybe you're really just all about that bass. If you can't imagine listening to your favorite music without some low-end register all but guaranteed to rattle your gut and shake loose a few internal organs, it's worth giving the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Wireless Headphones a healthy listen. And… READ THE REST
This optical illusion area rug will shred your room's space-time continuum (it won't)
There are area rugs that tie together a space. There are area rugs that offer a unique aesthetic to give a room a different look or feel. Then there are area rugs that do both of those things while also filling in the Venn diagram of supremely messing with your mind. And you better be ready.… READ THE REST