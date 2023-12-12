Every famous last meal ranked

The last meal of the condemned is a tradition going back centuries, although it's now closely associated with the death penalty as we understand it in modern-day America. While the last requests of infamous inmates like Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy are now the stuff of folk legend, has anyone actually bothered to sit down and rate their final orders?

Food YouTuber Josh Slavin is doing just that, preparing these fabled final meals himself and then brutally roasting the violent criminals who ordered them.

If nothing else, it's a unique take on the endlessly oversaturated true crime genre.