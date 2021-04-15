Bully Karen screams at kids for having fun at a public park

A poor sport Karen who can't "concentrate" on her tennis game storms over to nearby kids and yells at them for being too loud. Or, in her words, "screaming like a little baby." When they tell her they're just being kids, she says, "Just because I'm 54 doesn't mean I can't be a kid!" Her logic being that they are ruining her tennis game, therefore preventing her from being a kid too. I love how these kids are both taken aback and seem to suppress laughter at her outrageousness by the end of the video.