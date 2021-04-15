A poor sport Karen who can't "concentrate" on her tennis game storms over to nearby kids and yells at them for being too loud. Or, in her words, "screaming like a little baby." When they tell her they're just being kids, she says, "Just because I'm 54 doesn't mean I can't be a kid!" Her logic being that they are ruining her tennis game, therefore preventing her from being a kid too. I love how these kids are both taken aback and seem to suppress laughter at her outrageousness by the end of the video.
Bully Karen screams at kids for having fun at a public park
