Gentleman gives rude drivers a piece of his mind without going into Karen mode (video)

Rather than get into a full-blown Karen confrontation over a careless driver's bad parking job, one gentleman blows off steam with a passively aggressive sense of humor.

Prepared with a deck of laminated orange cards that shame and scold so that he doesn't have to, he simply slips one under the rude car's windshield wiper while the driver is away — and then snickers to himself for good measure.

And what do the cards say? "Learn to park. You accidentally parked like an asshole. Get the help you need before becoming the shithead everyone hates." So there! Message accomplished, argument averted. (See video below, posted by Ryan O'Daly via Yahoo News!)