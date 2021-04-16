Joey Ramone biopic to star Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson

On yesterday's 20th anniversary of Joey Ramone's death comes word that Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson will play Joey in a new biopic—"I Slept With Joey RamoneÆ—coming to Netflix. The film, authorized by Joey Ramone's estate, is based on the memoir of the same name written by Ramone's brother Mickey Leigh. Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence) will direct. Gil Kaufman writes in Billboard:

"When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement. "Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother's band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we're excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix."

Though he originally played drums, 6'6" Joey switched to vocals early on, quickly establishing his iconic stage presence — one foot planted firmly forward, one hand tightly gripping the mic, floppy hair covering his face and his eyes shaded by rose-colored glasses. And always, always a leather jacket matched with ripped jeans, and his growly vocals about pinheads, punk rockers, glue-sniffers and other misunderstood miscreants.