Watch: man rescues wife from bobcat attack

The security footage video starts with a scene from a feel-good movie. As a man sets some takeaway food on the hood of his SUV parked in his driveway he cheerfully bids a "good morning!" to his neighbor. By the end of the 48-second video he's screaming, "I'll shoot that fucker!"

What happened in the middle? Lots of action, danger, screaming and yelling when a bobcat attacks the man's wife. The man is able to wrestle the bobcat away from her before carrying it into the front yard and throwing it as far away as possible. The bobcat makes a beeline back to the spot his wife was standing, but the man gives chase and the video ends with the man uttering the aforementioned oath.