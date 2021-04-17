A miracle of modern technology.
Saturday Slow Mo: The IBM Selectric
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Saturday Slow Mo
- slow motion
Watch this ultrasonic obliterator do its thing in super slow-mo
Not only is it cool to see this ultrasonic device in operation at 170,000fps, this is a great explainer on how they work. Image: YouTube / The Slow Mo Guys READ THE REST
Appreciate the engineering wizardry of pinball with this slo-mo footage
The controlled chaos and cacophony of contemporary pinball machines often makes it difficult to appreciate the subtle engineering wizardry under the glass. The Slow Mo Guys used their Phantom High Speed camera to capture the ballistics. (YouTube) READ THE REST
Astounding slo-mo videos of insects in flight
Adrian Smith is a bug nerd. The head of the Evolutionary Biology & Behavior Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, he studies insects and also creates digital media to share the wonder with the public. Above is his stunning slow motion video of "takeoff and flight sequences of insects spanning 8 different taxonomic orders… READ THE REST
This Luminar 4 package has all the tools and training to edit photos like a pro
Photoshop has been the king of photo retouching and manipulation for decades, so it's no surprise that Adobe's most famous app is the yardstick by which all other contenders are judged. But when discussing Luminar 4, it might be more helpful to highlight what Skylum's image editor offers against what Photoshop doesn't. Against the vast… READ THE REST
Can you defeat the Queen's Gambit? This training unlocks all you need to know
One fun element of pop culture is that you never know exactly when some film, TV show, or song is going to spark an out-of-left-field craze — or exactly how deep the obsession will run. While the pandemic may be starting to recede into history, Netflix's The Queen Gambit is oddly still riding shotgun inside… READ THE REST
This 10-foot solar-powered umbrella blocks the sun and lights the night with LEDs
To say we're creeping up on umbrella weather season is an understatement. And no, we don't mean "rain and wind protection against the fierce elements-type" of umbrella season. We're talking about lazing casually, safely protected from the sun's rays, soaking in the majesty of summer. Whether you've got a comfy patio lounge arrangement, an outdoor… READ THE REST