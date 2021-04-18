Add this professional-grade blender to your kitchen arsenal for under $100

If you're looking for a demarcation point between people who have a kitchen and people who actually use their kitchen, a quality blender might be a solid way of telling the difference between the two. For those whose culinary abilities don't go far beyond microwave popcorn and frozen pizza, there's likely little reason to even devote that kind of counter space to a blender.

But for those who actually engage in real food prep, the power and versatility of a true blender for use in all sorts of situations proves they know their way around a kitchen. If you're in group 2 (or you're someone who'd like to be in group 2), a quality tool like the Homgeek 1,450W Professional Blender can make the powers of a serious blender readily apparent.

The heart of this appliance is that blisteringly fast motor, whirring like a 25,000RPM cyclone to separate, shred and mince foodstuff down to release 100 percent of their trapped nutrients in just seconds. The eight hardened stainless steel blades and cooling running engine are engineered to unlock all that food goodness, with 8 variable speeds and 4 pre-programmed settings to create just the texture and consistency a chef wants.

Whether you're going for a nearly liquid puree or a hearty soups, the speed controls can get you there, even tackling tough tasks like crushing ice quickly and without damaging the unit.

While the motor is a titan, don't disregard the 2-liter thick tritan cup either. Made to survive drops of up to 33 feet and withstand temperatures from -68 ºF to 228 ºF, the cup is a true gamer for making everything from smoothies and ice cream shakes to salsa, hot soups, guacamole, and a whole bunch more.

Meanwhile, it's also dishwasher safe, a fact that doesn't go overlooked by the more than 800 Amazon reviewers who gave the Homgeek a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Regularly $119, you can save almost $20 off the price of the Homgeek 1,450W Professional Blender right now, dropping your final cost to only $99.95.

Prices subject to change.