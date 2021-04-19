MTV is now airing cooking shows

**Warning — if you start watching the first 2 hour broadcast of MTV below, you may end up unable to stop. It is excellent!

Oh, MTV! Tiffani Thiessen yelling "Welcome to Deliciousness!" leaves me wondering WTF?

I have such incredible memories of the MTV of my youth. I am sure there is a long history video hidden on YouTube someplace to explain what the hell happened…

Shit is unrecognizable! The fact we are being subject to a second season of this Deliciousness before ever knowing there was a first helps demonstrate the massive loss of relevance MTV has suffered.

Introducing 'The Real World' ended this reality's chances.

When MTV was not doing music, the comedy was fantastic too.