In the U.S., more than 3m jabs have been given daily for two weeks, on a seven-day rolling average, with 40 percent of adults having gotten one shot and 25% now fully vaccinated.

[A] slight dip in the daily pace may be due in part to the ongoing investigation into Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month advised states to suspend the use of J&J's shot "out of an abundance of caution" after six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder.