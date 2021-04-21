I've been bitten by ants (not too bad) and horseflies (sharp sting), and stung by hornets (yow!) and honeybees (barely registers). I'm glad to have experienced these bites and stings, but after watching this video that compares the sting of a honeybee to that of the tarantula hawk wasp and the bullet ant, I'm not interested in receiving their venom.
Watch: what is the world's most painful insect sting?
