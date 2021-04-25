This emergency survival and medical kit packs 62 potentially life-saving items for $44

A go-bag. A bug-out bag. A survival bag. It used to be that if you had a packed-and-ready bag poised by the door or stashed in your trunk, filled with essentials that you could grab and run with at a moment's notice, you were either an emergency responder, a journalist, or someone living in a very, very precarious state.

But considering the level of turmoil and upheaval in the world today, it feels almost mandatory that everyone should have a go-bag standing by these days. Whether you're faced with a natural disaster like a tornado or wildfire, a pandemic that limits emergency response, or any number of unforeseen world events, an all-in-one collection of vital supplies could be an absolute lifesaver for you or others in the middle of a crisis.

This QuickSurvive 62-in-1 Emergency Survival and Medical Kit can be that shield against chaos, an all-star team of essential items to help get you through a challenging life moment. At less than 8 inches, this convenient, compact, lightweight kit won't drag you down. And yet, inside you'll find 62 items designed to get you out of any number of rough situations. From caring for wounds to staying warm, from seeing in the dark to signaling for help, this collection has your back.

This stockpile includes many of the basic needs you'd expect, including a foldable knife, a multi-mode metal LED flashlight, a whistle, an emergency blanket, a 10-in-1 stainless steel multi-tool, and a bunch more. Of course, your most pressing emergency need could well be treating an injury, so the pack is fully stocked with essential medical supplies like first-aid tape, a tourniquet, bandages, gauze, cotton sticks, and more.

Wherever you go, it's worth having this kit stashed away in your backpack or suitcase, or having it ride perpetual shotgun in your glove box or under the front seat of your car or truck. That way, you're always prepared, no matter when reality gets suddenly turned on its head.

The QuickSurvive 62-in-1 Emergency Survival and Medical Kit is a $49 value, but with the current deal, you can save more than 10 percent and get one for just $43.99.

