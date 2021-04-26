Larry Kudlow warns against "plant-based beer" and Schumer wittily responds

David Pescovitz

Donald Trumps's former economic adviser and now Fox News host Larry Kudlow warns us that President Biden's environmental plan will lead to us all guzzling, um, plant-based beer:

Speaking of stupid. America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats. OK, got that? No burgers on July Fourth. No steaks on the barbecue. … So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.

(HuffPo, thanks Bob Pescovitz!)

image (cropped): Scott A. Miller (CC BY 3.0)