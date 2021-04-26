Serial adulterer Newt Gingrich says Biden "is attacking people of traditional values" by flying gay pride flag

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who habitually abandons wives for mistresses, went on Fox News to complain about the Biden administration authorizing U.S. embassies to display the gay pride flag during the 2021 Pride season because it goes against "traditional values."

He told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro:

"Look, I think that the left has decided they're going to try to push all the regular Americans into a corner where they either have to fight, in which case they'll be attacked by the news media, or they have to just cave and hide."

"If you listed every idiotic thing that the Biden administration has done in the first 100 days, you'd begin to realize whether it's threatening everybody who believes in the Second Amendment, or it's attacking everybody who believes in right to life, or it is attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world."

"You just go down item by item and it's almost like they have a checklist of what can we do that will really truly infuriate traditional Americans. I have never seen anything like it and somebody asked me this afternoon, I told them I couldn't imagine any administration which has been this deliberately anti-American and this deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of American people. Literally, in over 200 years of history, I can't think of a single administration that has been this radical and this hostile."