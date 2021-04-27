Alleged looter who occupied Pelosi's office says he deserves to be released from jail because he called her a "biatd," not a "bitch"

Lawyers for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the man photographed sitting in Nancy Pelosi's office with his boot on her desk and a stun gun clipped to his waist during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, are asking for his release from jail as he awaits trial. The reason: in the note Barnett left for the congresswoman, he called her a "biatd" not a "bitch" as prosecutors claim. Barnett's lawyers argue that their client was attempting to write "biatch" and cited an online dictionary that said the word is sometimes used as a term of endearment. Therefore, they say, Barnett is actually a swell guy so could your honor see it in his heart to let our client go?

