Alleged looter who occupied Pelosi's office says he deserves to be released from jail because he called her a "biatd," not a "bitch"

Lawyers for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the man photographed sitting in Nancy Pelosi's office with his boot on her desk and a stun gun clipped to his waist during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, are asking for his release from jail as he awaits trial. The reason: in the note Barnett left for the congresswoman, he called her a "biatd" not a "bitch" as prosecutors claim. Barnett's lawyers argue that their client was attempting to write "biatch" and cited an online dictionary that said the word is sometimes used as a term of endearment. Therefore, they say, Barnett is actually a swell guy so could your honor see it in his heart to let our client go?
From CNN
Barnett has had several verbal outbursts in court in previous hearings, and he made headlines after the Capitol riot for boasting about his interloping. During a March court appearance, he screamed at his attorney and the judge, forcing the largely procedural check-in to wrap up promptly with Barnett pulled off the conference line.
Barnett is charged with entering the restricted grounds of the Capitol while carrying a stun gun, aiding and abetting the disruption of the congressional session, and for theft of public property, after he allegedly took a letter from Pelosi's office. He has pleaded not guilty.