This walnut charging dock for your Apple devices makes your desktop super-classy

Even in this new age of home offices and remote employment, we still haven't really advanced the state of desk decor much, have we?

The walls around you may have changed and your boss may have to Zoom you rather than casually eyeball your productivity during a judgmental walk-by, but the immediate desktop environment probably hasn't changed a lot even in the move from office to home.

There's still a standard issue computer monitor and keyboard. There's still some ergonomic wrist pads and other comfort customization going on. Maybe you've got an extra tchotchke or two, but probably not so many more to be noticeable.

And you've got that plain, boring, basic black charging station to charge your iPhone. To be fair, it was plain and boring long before you started working from home, but changing up with this Loma Living wireless charging dock for all your Apple products would certainly be a step in the right direction.

First off, this isn't one of those shapeless, formless, black plastic tech knickknacks that do nothing beyond performing a task. This docking station is crafted from solid walnut and topped with a soft dark grey felt covering that instantly gives the entire piece an air of class and sophistication that doesn't often cross paths with standard old tech chargers.

Beyond lending a sense of maturity and grace to your desktop, this dock is also a productivity beast, feeding much-needed power wirelessly to no fewer than three of your Apple devices all at once.

Just lay your iPhone right across the pad and it starts charging automatically. There's also room on the surface to nestle in your AirPods as well and let them power up at the same time.

And that little peg on the charging surface is tailored just for an Apple Watch too. Just wrap it onto the dock and the watch instinctively goes into nightstand mode, offering the time while it also starts drinking up energy.

This Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods retails for $146, but with the current deal, it's on sale now at 30 percent off, down to only $101.99.

