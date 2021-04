Mars Helicopter Ingenuity spots the Perseverance Rover from the air during its third flight on April 25, 2021.



Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech pic.twitter.com/aKSk1s8PMG — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) April 28, 2021

During Sunday's third flight of the fantastic Mars helicopter Ingenuity, it snapped the image below in which you can see the Perseverance rover that delivered the chopper to the Red Planet and acts as its base station for communications to Earth.

"The helicopter was flying at an altitude of 16 feet (5 meters) and roughly 279 feet (85 meters) from the rover at the time," NASA reports.

The video above is a zoom-in of the original image, created after the fact.