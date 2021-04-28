New Yorker runs secret footage of NRA chief Wayne LaPierre botching an elephant killing

In 2013, Wayne LaPierre, the head of the National Rifle Association decided the best way to make Americans forget about the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting would be to show how cool guns were by using them to kill elephants. He and his wife, Susan, went Botswana's Okavango Delta with a camera crew in tow to film them shooting African bush elephants, which, as The New Yorker points out, "are the largest land mammals on Earth."

"But the program never aired, according to sources and records, because of concerns that it could turn into a public-relations fiasco."

I couldn't watch much of the video because it's horrific and heartbreaking.

From The New Yorker: